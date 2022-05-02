Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma turned 34 this Sunday (on May 1, 2022). Being the private person she is, Anushka rang in the special day without any extravaganza. However, wishes poured (on social media) for the diva from family, friends and fans from across the globe. And she took to Instagram to share each of the birthday wishes, with a thank you note on it. While all her birthday stories on Instagram were totally adorable, what won our hearts was the special note she posted later in the day, celebrating herself and the special day. Anushka took to Instagram to post some happy pictures of her enjoying a "big slice" of birthday cake and wrote alongside, "I feel happier, more loving, more understanding, taking myself less seriously, listening more, finding joy in less, able to let-go better, more accepting of myself and others AND situations, feeling more beautiful, expressing feelings more easily, valuing my own opinion above others."





Anushka further quipped with a smile emoji, "This getting older business is going GREAT! Everyone should try it." She also mentioned, "I ate the biggest slice of my birthday cake. As it should be." Find the post below:





Such a happy and positive post; right? The note of course melted our hearts, but what made us happier was the picture of the delicious cake Anushka has on her 34th birthday. As per the picture, it was a chocolate bento cake, covered with pastel pink coloured cream cheese. The cake had "happy birthday my love..." written on it. It seems the cake was sent over by Anushka's husband and ace cricketer Virat Kohli, who is busy playing IPL season 15. Much adorable; isn't it?





Virat Kohli also took to Instagram to share a beautiful picture (of the couple) and birthday note for his wife. It read, ""Thank god you were born. I don't know what I would do without you. You're truly beautiful inside out."





Read the complete post here:





On the work front, Anushka Sharma will soon be seen as Indian woman cricketer Jhulan Goswami in the upcoming sports drama 'Chakda Express'.