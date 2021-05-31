Indian captain Virat Kohli's obsession with fitness and clean eating is no secret to cricket enthusiasts. He is also deemed one of the fittest cricketers in the world. Internet is loaded with videos where he has been seen talking about his strict lifestyle and also how healthy living helped him improve his performance on the ground. Remember when Virat, in an interview, shared that he had not eaten chole bhature since 2014? The video went viral on various social media platforms, inspiring several youths to take fitness seriously. Since then, Virat Kohli has been sharing glimpses of his daily regime through his social media handles.





Now, he has revealed his diet plan too. Yes, you read it right! In a recent Ask-Me-Anything (AMA) session on Instagram, the 32-year-old cricketer shared how his diet looks like. "Lot of vegetables, some eggs, 2 cups of coffee, dal, quinoa, lots of spinach," he wrote. He also mentioned that he loves eating dosas, but "all in controlled quantities."





In another question, when he was asked, "What all do you eat in a day?" Virat promptly replied, "Lot of Indian food simply cooked and sometimes Chinese too. Almonds, protein bar, fruits."

Besides, he also spoke about how he is spending these lockdown days with family, his equation with wife and actor Anushka Sharma, his bond with MS Dhoni and more.





On the work front, Virat Kohli is slated to fly to England soon for a nearly 2-month long test tour. India's test team will face New Zealand in the inaugural match of the World Test Championship final. It is slated to be played in Southampton from June 18 to 22.