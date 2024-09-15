Cookware is a fundamental part of any kitchen, but many of us wonder what type is best. Non-stick pans are convenient, but some worry they might affect the nutritional value of food. Stainless steel is a popular choice, while a segment of people swear by cooking in clay utensils. To address these concerns, author Krish Ashok has created a LOL video. In his Instagram post, Krish Ashok shares that he has reviewed numerous studies and reference books on toxic materials and the effects of cookware on nutrients and even consulted the "head chef of the restaurant at the end of the universe." His conclusion? You can use whatever cookware you like. According to Krish Ashok, all types – whether stainless steel, triply, terracotta, clay, cast iron, pure iron, stone, or ceramic – do not affect the nutritional value of food. What truly matters, he says, is cook time and temperature. Choose cookware that is convenient, easy to maintain and affordable.





In his humorous caption, Krish Ashok wrote, “THE BEST COOKWARE ACCORDING TO SCIENCE. Since this question has been asked several thousand times in the DMs over the last year or so, I decided to dig deep and do the most comprehensive analysis of every cookware material for your benefit. I built a mathematical model based on 13 parameters, as described below: 1. Feelings over Science Index 2. Trivial Magnification Index 3. Have Money Will Spend modulus 4. Privilege Index 5. Standard Common Sense Deviation 6. Influenza Infection Ratio 7. Marketing Budget 8. Appeal to Tradition Lens 9. Women Enslavement Index 10. At this point does it even matter Index 11. According to Ayurveda Deflection Index 12. Endocrine Disruption Illusion 13. Abeyaar Coefficient And I am glad to share the final findings with all of you.”

The video has amassed almost half a million views. Many people shared their reactions in the comments section.





A user wrote, “The moment you said 'Head Chef of the restaurant at the end of the universe', I immediately guessed the reel will go otherwise. Amazing content as usual.”





Another one added, “The sheer sense of humour in this reel is applaud-worthy.”





Someone said, “You are an amazing storyteller, Sir. Admire your knowledge but more than that your style and ability to masterfully weave words around complex ideas.”





“Perfect. Since I have almost all of the above mentioned in my kitchen,” read a comment.





A person jokingly asked, “What are the 100s of books that you referred to in your research?”





“No utensils were discriminated and feelings hurt or destroyed thereof. Some cookware brands did feel neglected though!” joked an Instagrammer.





What is your favourite type of cookware? Tell us in the comments.