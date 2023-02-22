Indians and their love for desi sweets needs no introduction. Indian sweets are known for their rich and decadent taste and are often made with ingredients like ghee, khoya, sugar and a variety of aromatic spices like cardamom, saffron, and rose water. From ladoos and barfis to jalebis and gulab jamuns, there's something for everyone. And it turns out that our favourite Bollywood celebrities are no different. Recently, actor Ayushmman Khurrana took to Instagram Reels to share a glimpse of his sweet indulgence and it has made our mouths water. Any guesses what it is? Let us spill the beans for you. It is the quintessential malpua.





In the reel, we can see Ayushmann walking towards a food container kept on a table. He then opens the container to reveal the delicious malpua in it. Ayushmman looks so mesmerised by it that he touches the container with both his hands to seek blessings. He then closes it and walks away. "For the love of Malpua and for the love of Luv (Ranjan) sir," he captioned the reel. Ayushmann also added the song 'Tere Pyaar Mein' (by Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi) to the reel. Take a look:

We are surely craving some malpua after looking at Ayushamman Khurrana's Instagram Reel. And if you're on the same boat, we have a surprise for you! Here we bring you a delicious malpua recipe that you can try at home. It makes for a quick and easy dessert and is full of flavour. Garnish it with almonds, pistachio and saffron. Click here for the recipe.





Ayushmann Khurrana's foodie adventures are always exciting. If you follow him on Instagram, you would know that he is a hard-core foodie and also has a soft corner for Indian desserts. Earlier, the actor was seen relishing a popular Odia dessert. It was none other than the famous Chenna Poda. Ayushmann took to Twitter to share a glimpse of the dessert that he indulged in. "The dark side of chhena poda successfully dilutes the dark side of mine," he wrote in the caption of the post. You can read all about it here.







We can't wait to see what Ayushmann Khurrana binges on next! What do you think about it? Do let us know in the comments below!

