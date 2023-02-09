If you're someone who's on a weight loss diet, we know how difficult it can be for you. While it's important to follow a healthy diet and fitness routine, we all have certain days when we feel like indulging in our favourite food. Be it a slice of decadent chocolate cake, a juicy burger or French fries, we all have certain preferences when it comes to treating our taste buds. And it seems like actor Ayushmann Khurrana craves pizza when he is on a diet. Recently, he shared a video on Instagram in which he can be seen resisting from indulging in a pizza, and it's too relatable to miss!





Ayushmann took to Instagram to share the relatable video. In the video, we can see him looking at a box of delicious pizza and instantly moving away from it to resist indulging in it. "POV: You are a (pizza emoji) lover, but on a diet," read the text in the video. Ayushmann captioned the video, "All the pizza lovers on a diet, please stand up #World Pizza Day." He also added a hand-raising and wink emoji along with it. Check out the video here:







Looks relatable, right? While Ayushmann Khurrana is currently on a strict diet, the actor doesn't shy away from indulging in his favourite food every now and then. Recently, he was seen relishing delicious rajma chawal. He posted a close-up image of his meal on Twitter. "Rajma chawal?" he asked his followers in the caption. You can read all about it here.





On the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana will next be seen in the comedy-drama film 'Dream Girl 2', starring opposite Ananya Pandey, and directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa. The movie is set to release in June this year.