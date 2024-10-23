Bhagyashree not only loves to enjoy food but also shares easy-to-make recipes with her Instagram family. She comes up with unique food suggestions through her "Tuesday Tips with B" series. Recently, Bhagyashree posted a video featuring two wholesome yet simple recipes for keeping the stomach cool during the hot weather. The video begins with her saying, “Aaj hum banayenge pakhala bhaat, jo Orissa ki famous recipe hai. Ye fermented rice se banaya jata hai jisse pet ko thandak pahuchti hai aur gut bacteria improve hotey hain. Ye zyadatar garmi ke waqt khaya jata hai taaki aapki salts replenish ho aur aapki body ko energy miley. [Today, we will make pakhala bhaat, a famous recipe from Odisha. It is made from fermented rice, which cools the stomach and improves gut bacteria. It is mostly eaten during the summer to replenish salts and provide energy to the body].”





Here is Bhagyashree's pakhala bhaat recipe in simple steps:

1. Cook rice and let it cool.





2. Add the cooled rice to chaas (buttermilk) and leave it overnight for fermentation.





3. Heat oil in a frying pan, then add cumin seeds (jeera), asafoetida (hing), curry leaves, ginger and red chilli.





4. Add this tadka to the fermented rice.





5. Non-vegetarians can eat it with fish, while vegetarians prefer potato sabji, baengan ka bharta and onion (kanda) badi.





Bhagyashree also shared the recipe for kanda badi in the same video:

1. Heat oil in a pan.





2. Add cumin seeds (jeera), chopped onion, green chilli, badi (sun-dried lentil dumplings), spices and salt to taste.





3. Saute the mixture for a while until well-cooked.





4. Serve kanda badi with pakhala bhaat for a flavourful meal.





“October heat is at its peak, and with festivities around the corner, this is a tip you will need. Cooling foods that are easy on the stomach are something we all need. This preparation of fermented rice does just that. It reduces acidity and promotes good gut health. Do try this yummy dish from eastern India, Orissa.. that land of temples,” the caption read.





This is not the first time that Bhagyashree has shared a foodie video with her Instagram followers. A while back, she showed the healthier alternative to wheat and highlighted its importance. An excerpt from her caption read, “I remember, my mother used to feed me these rajgira laddus.” Read on to know more.





We are quite intrigued by Bhagyashree's simple recipes for pakhala bhaat and kanda badi.