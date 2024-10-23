Megastar Amitabh Bachchan often shares sneak peeks into his daily routine on social media, along with wonderful anecdotes, while hosting the 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' show. In the latest episode of the show's 16th season, the actor engaged in foodie conversations with contestant Harsha Upadhyay and revealed his favourite dish, which is a popular street snack in Mumbai. After a food-related question, contestant Harsha Upadhyay, an arts, crafts, and music teacher from Gujarat, asks Amitabh Bachchan if he enjoys churma, reported IANS. Big B chuckles and reveals that while he may not know all the dishes, he does have a favourite snack - Vada Pav.





Also Read:Not Just Deepika Padukone, Prabhas Has Also Treated These Stars To Yummy Food





Talking about his love for Vada Pav, the KBC host says, "Usse badhkar koi cheez nahi hai, chhota sa hai par lekin itna badiya hai... har jagah milta hai - sirf desh mein hi nahi, par videsh mein bhi. [There's nothing better than Vada Pav, it is small but full of amazing flavours... you can find it everywhere - not just in India, but abroad too.]"

Also Read:"Biryani, Of Course, I Am A Kapoor": Kareena Kapoor Shares Top Delhi Eats





Previously, Amitabh Bachchan revealed his favourite dessert. He shared a post on Twitter featuring archival footage where he was seen discussing the dish with his late father and poet, Dr Harivansh Rai Bachchan. Can you guess what the dish was? It's the humble lapsi! Made with broken wheat (or dalia), lapsi is a popular sweet dish from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Further, on his 80th birthday, his wife and actor, Jaya Bachchan, was also seen treating Amitabh Bachchan with lapsi instead of cake on the sets of his reality show.