We have often seen people raising their complaints (on various issues) on social media. We have also found several such problems getting resolved seamlessly. Recently, we came across one such complaint on Twitter that grabbed eyeballs of several Twitter users. It was by Bengali movie star Prosenjit Chatterjee, fondly known as Bumba da. He recently took to the micro-blogging site to pen a complaint against food delivery app Swiggy's service. What grabbed our attention is the fact that he tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the tweet. And Prosenjit Chatterjee further mentioned that he felt this issue was "necessary" to be raised.





The 59-year-old actor started the letter addressing, "Respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Respected Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee", and went on explaining the incident. However, he also mentioned that Swiggy refunded his money just after raising the complaint.





"However, I want to draw your attention because I feel anybody can face this issue. What if someone relies on a food app to get food delivered for their guests and their food never arrives? What is someone is depending on these food apps for their dinner? Will they stay hungry?" read his concern, adding, "Thus I felt it was necessary to talk about it."

Read the complete tweet here:





This post in no time grabbed the attention of Twitter users who shared mixed reaction to it. While some replies left us in splits, others echoed the concern raised by actor Prosenjit Chatterjee.





Let's take a look at some of the reactions:





In another tweet, Prosenjit shared an article published in Calcutta Times news daily where he clarifying his thoughts on tagging the Prime Minister and West Bengal Chief Minister in his tweet.





He stated, “I have mentioned Narendra Modi Ji and our CM Mamata di in my tweet as I want people in the service industry to be more responsible. These days, we are all dependent on all kinds of apps and I personally use them and appreciate it. But people, who are serving food or medicines through apps, should be even more responsible.”