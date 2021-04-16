Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal recently took a dig at competitor food delivery service Swiggy for delivering orders post 8pm in Mumbai. This comes after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced a curfew in the state starting from Wednesday 8pm. However, essential services were given exemption. Mr. Goyal took to Twitter to share a screenshot of the Swiggy app that read, 'As per state mandates, we will be operational from 7am to 8pm.' Tagging Mumbai police in the tweet, he wrote, "Zomato is prepared to provide the essential food delivery service post 8pm in Mumbai, but we are not doing so because we are abiding by the letter of the law. I see our competition is continuing to operate post 8pm. I urge @MumbaiPolice to please clarify the way forward here."

The tweet went viral in no time, drawing Mumbai Police's attention. They were prompt to clarify and wrote, "Kindly read the Govt Notification. It says that Home Delivery is allowed but there is no time limit specified."

The Zomato CEO further thanked Mumbai Police for the quick clarification and apologised to Swiggy in a few following tweets. He also shared a tweet by Additional Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide, who posted a copy of the order by Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai about food delivery services. Take a look:

However, the call out tweet by Deepinder Goyal didn't go well with the Twitter users, who in no time, strongly reacted to it. While one person wrote, "Mr Goyal @deepigoyal, this is unethical. If you have any complaints, you should have done privately," another tweet read, "It has been kept out of restrictions. Zomato is just seeking publicity. It is obvious they are rattled by Swiggy's success rate."

Let's take a look at a few more tweets: