A Bengaluru woman decided to join Blinkit as a delivery agent for a day to understand how their processes work. She later shared her experiences as well as detailed feedback on X. Her thread has since gone viral, and has caught the attention of Blinkit's top leaders. It has also got several X users talking about the venture. In the first post in the thread, she wrote that she delivered a few orders around Indiranagar after signing up to be an agent. She called the experience "amazing" and said that she "got to know how the whole system works". However, she called out the Blinkit product team and said "It's high time for you to revisit the app." She proceeded to explain various parts of the work and describe the problems she felt could be fixed.

Later in the thread, she revealed why she decided to become a Blinkit agency for a day. She wrote, "To all of those who wanted to know why I did this: it was just that I was curious how they are delivering in 10 mins. I know how today. And inventory is managed there and the ops are (was more interested in ops happening in the store than the ride-hailing part)".

One of the issues she flagged was the lack of female representation in the illustration for signing up to be an agent via the app. Sharing a screenshot, she wrote, "I don't see anyone who looks like me here basically no women representation. Even if someone wants to be a rider these illustrations will make them think twice." She shared another screenshot about Blinkit's period leave policy, which she applauded.





Next, she pointed out that the SMS message received after signing up to be a delivery agent was rather misleading. She wrote, "This whole message is too gimmicky. Can you please not give hope or false information to the riders? After I delivered a few orders I just know how hard it is to earn 50000 and yes, where is my bonus 2K? Didn't see how to get it or any terms and conditions." She also felt that the information about the medical insurance payments was unclear and asked Blinkit to provide clarity via a video or a detailed document.

She proceeded to explain several other issues. After signing up, she said that "There is no information or what to do or what to take for offline verification." At the Blinkit store, she claimed that "there is no proper place for sitting for riders nor there is a filter for drinking water". She said it was "too messy to even stand" there. She also asked the company to consider having bigger bags, as there may be many items to be delivered in one go and the current bags tend to tear easily. She also said that she would like to "understand the pattern on what parameters determine the delivery cost."





Blinkit's CEO, Albinder Dhindsa, took note of this viral thread. He replied on X, saying, "Thanks for the feedback, Sneha! Good points here. We will pick these up, fix and report back soon." Blinkit's CTO, Sajal Gupta also replied to the thread. Following her feedback, he mentioned five key changes made to improve the onboarding experience. Take a look below:

