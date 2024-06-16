Food safety and hygiene are important concerns, whether you are eating home-cooked food, going to a restaurant or buying packaged food products. A viral video is circulating on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) in which a woman, Deepa Devi from Noida, shows that she found a frozen centipede inside an Amul Ice Cream tub which she ordered via Blinkit. Sharing a picture of the same on her X handle on June 15, 2024, she wrote, "Finding an insect inside my @Amul India ice cream was truly alarming. Quality control and food safety should never be compromised. @FSSAI Publication have to take some legal action on such kind of incidents they are increasing in numbers day by day."











On the same day, the official Customer Care Twitter Account of Amul responded in the comments section, "Request you to kindly DM us your address and phone number. Our team will contact you."











Elaborating on the incident, Deepa Devi told IANS, "This morning, my children wanted to drink mango shake so I ordered Vanilla ice cream through the Blinkit app. When I opened it, I saw a black centipede on the lid. I informed Blinkit about this. They returned my money (₹ 195) and I was assured that they had conveyed the same to Amul and that I would get a call or message from Amul," adding, "No matter how big a brand, such negligence cannot be ignored."











People are alarmed after seeing the photos and videos of the reported food safety violation, reacting to and resharing the same on social media. An X user wrote, "Companies only focus on sales number, they forget quality and its ill effects on consumer health. Company should be heavily penalized so that they never do such irresponsible activities." Another added, "Please pay attention to this so that such a mistake does not happen again in future."





