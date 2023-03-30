Bengaluru, India: Street food is one of the best ways to experience a new city's culinary culture, and now the people of Bengaluru will have another official food street to explore. A 500-meter stretch located near Seshadripuram College in Karnataka's Yelahanka new town area is set to be transformed into the city's second official food street, reported The Times of India. What's special about this food street is that it used to be a dump yard but will now offer a variety of eateries offering a range of local delicacies.





Located in Karnataka's Yelahanka new town area, the food street promises to be a game-changer for foodies in the city, offering a diverse range of Indian cuisine at roadside shops. The project cost a whopping Rs 3 crore and involved revamping the area, constructing small shops, beautifying the roads, and providing sit-outs for the public.





According to Yelahanka zone executive engineer Sudhakar Reddy, the street was a dumping ground for garbage, but BBMP's efforts have transformed it into a bustling food street. The shops will be given to eatery shop owners after the work is completed in the next few months.

The street will feature LED lights, grills of different patterns, and granite stones, said a BBMP officer. Bengaluru's first official food street is located in Visveswarapuram (VV Puram) near the Sajjan Rao circle, and this new addition is sure to give it a run for its money. So, if you're a foodie looking to indulge in some lip-smacking local delicacies, head over to Bengaluru's newest food street for a gastronomic experience like no other!