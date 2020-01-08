Watch: Consume These Foods And Fight Flu Like A Pro

Highlights Fight flu naturally with home foods

In today's time, flu is year-round threat

Few symptoms of flu are- cough, sore throat, headache, fatigue etc

Flu- a very small word with quite a bad effect- is that unwanted guest, which arrives without any prior warning. Hence, one should always be prepared to deal with it wisely so that it leaves as soon as possible, sans major damages. With the rise in pollution and environmental hazards in today's world, flu is a year-round threat. Managing it with natural remedies and avoiding medications is always a good option. Thankfully, many of the everyday foods present in our kitchens can prove to be fighters, protecting us from flu.





"There's a growing body of evidence that shows that healthy nutrition and medically-tailored meals can significantly improve overall health outcomes," says Dr. Richard Seidman, the chief medical officer at L.A. Care Health Plan.





Here are a few foods which may help in fighting flu naturally:





Bone Broth: It contains loads of vitamins, minerals and amino acids, which may strengthen our immune system.

Garlic and Olive Oil: These have anti-inflammatory and anti-microbial properties that may help fight off infections.

Strawberries and Broccoli: Consuming one cup of strawberries or raw broccoli can give you nearly 100 percent of your daily Vitamin C intake.

Oatmeal: A hot bowl of oatmeal can be a soothing, nutritious food choice. It is a natural source of immune-boosting vitamin E, polyphenol antioxidants, and immunity-strengthening beta-glucan fiber.

Oranges, Grapes and Citrus Foods: These are full of Vitamin C, which are the go-to natural flu remedies for many. However, doctors say that there are many other foods, which are more capable of fighting the flu.

Alongside consuming these healthy foods, one should avoid foods like alcohol, caffeinated beverages and processed foods for effective cure.