The World Whiskies Awards 2025 Rest of World (RoW) winners have been announced, celebrating the best whiskies from established distilleries and craft producers alike. Whiskies of multiple Indian brands have won accolades across different categories. As per the official website of the awards, the RoW winners now advance to the global competition, where they'll face off against winners from France, Scotland, the USA, and Ireland. The ultimate World's Best winners in each category will be crowned at the Global Dinner in March.

Photo Credit: iStock (for representational purposes only)

Which Indian Whiskies Won At World Whiskies Awards (Rest of World) 2025?

Amrut's Peated Single Malt Cask Strength (62.8%) won gold in the Single Malt category - No Age Statement. In the same category, Amrut Bagheera (46%), Silver Amrut Fusion Single Malt (50%), Amrut Single Malt (46%) and Amrut Single Malt Cask Strength (61.8%) won silver. In the Rye category - No Age Statement, Amrut Rye Malt (50%) won bronze.

Indri's Refill Oloroso Sherry Cask Single Cask 03 (58.5%) won gold in the category of Single Cask Single Malt - No Age Statement. In the same category, it also won silver for its Ex Sauterne Wine Cask Single Cask 47050 (58.5%). In the Single Malt - No Age Statement category, two of Indri's Exclusive Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon Editions won accolades - one silver and one bronze. Indri's 2024 Diwali Collector's Edition (58.5%) won silver in the category of Small Batch Single Malt - No Age Statement. Indri's Founder's Reserve Wine Cask 11 Years Old (58.5%) was named category winner among Single Malt whiskies - 12 Years & Under.





Legacy's Premium Blended whisky (42.8%) won gold in the Blended category - No Age Statement. In the same category, Sterling Reserve's B10 Premium Blended (42.8%) and Roulette's Unpeated Premium (42.8%) won bronze. DOAAB India Craft Whisky Six Blind Men & The Elephant (42.8%), Marudham Single Malts of India (46%) and Paul John Single Malt Whisky Madeira (48%) all won bronze in the Single Malt - No Age Statement category.

About The World Whiskies Awards:

A key part of the World Drinks Awards, the World Whiskies Awards honours outstanding whisky craftsmanship globally since 2007. Expert judges have used a rigorous blind-tasting process to identify the world's best whiskies. These Awards set the standard for quality and innovation in the drinks industry.

