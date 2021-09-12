Almost everyone on a strict diet is tempted to have a cheat meal over the weekends, the time that allows us to escape our mundane lives and do all that our soul craves. Actress Bhagyashree is no different. She has time and again proclaimed her love for desserts on social media and, so, it came as no surprise when she gave us a peek of her Saturday night indulgence on Instagram. This time, it was the classic combination of choco-lava cake with vanilla ice cream, topped with a wafer roll.





(Also Read: From South Indian To Italian: All About Actress Bhagyashree's Foodie Cravings)





The cake is garnished with chocolate syrup to elevate the taste. One look at it and even the most focussed dieters will find themselves wiping some drool off of their face.

Instagram story by Bhagyashree

Prior to this, the 'Maine Pyar Kiya' fame actress had posted a picture of an Italian delicacy that she savoured at a Mumbai-based restaurant. The dish was loaded with cream, herbs, and various other toppings. Bhagyashree captioned the picture “Dinner time” and “weekends”. So, if it isn't clear already, Bhagyashree's way of enjoying the weekends is by devouring her favourite dishes. Read more about it here.

Bhagyashree is not just a fan of foreign flavours, but also loves gorging on desi delicacies. A few days ago, she shared a picture of a south Indian lunch on Instagram. Her platter included idli and dosa paired with some delicious chutneys and the quintessential sambar. Click here to know more about Bhagyashree's south Indian lunch.





(Also Read: Bhagyashree's Lunch Spread Is A South Indian Food Lovers' Paradise And We Found The Recipes Too)





In her yet another post on Instagram, she had shared pictures of a scrumptious lunch spread. The palate shows some fluffy waffles, sliced apples, walnuts, and fruit jam. This time, she decided to chomp on healthy food instead of going for a heavy meal. She had captioned the picture, “Beginning lunch with waffles”. Find out more about it here.





Now, you know Bhagyashree is an avid foodie. We love how she balances her love for good food and healthy habits.