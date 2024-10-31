Bhagyashree's food adventures never fail to spark a discussion on the internet. Whether it's her "Tuesday Tips With B" series or drool-worthy gastronomical escapades, the actress' gourmet endeavours have a dedicated fan base. Recently, she tasted an authentic Arunachali delicacy and posted about it on Instagram. The actress, who was in Arunachal Pradesh's capital Itanagar, shared the video of her first taste test of the Arunachali dish - Lai Ki Sabzi. The dish is made of bottle gourd leaves and bamboo shoots and is full of vitamins and nutrients. Bhagyashree enjoyed the delicacy with a serving of white rice. In the caption, she wrote, “This preparation has almost all the important nutrients your body needs. It's great for weight-watchers, because while being light on the stomach it is tasteful to the tongue.”

She added, “Made with a hint of bhoot jolokia (The chilli pepper with a spice level that outcastes any other chillies) This helps in burning fat too. This dish is not for the fainthearted as it can really turn up the heat. This anokhi sabji... a combination of Lai & bamboo shoots..straight out of the cuisine of Arunachal Pradesh.”

Reacting to her post, one user said, “Absolutely, it is their speciality. It is made at least once a week in every house there.”

Another added, “I love green salad. It's very healthy.”

Someone else commented, “Yes, it's very delicious.”

“Recipe creation is marvellous - nutritious and surely must be delicious,” read a comment.

