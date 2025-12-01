The winter season is here, and so is the joy of having fresh green peas. It becomes almost like a ritual in every household to peel the muttar while bonding over laughter and shared stories. What's more, peas can be used in a variety of dishes, including creamy muttar paneer or a deliciously fragrant bowl of muttar pulao. Much like everyone else, Bhagyashree is also a fan of this humble ingredient. On Sunday, the actress shared a video on Instagram, offering fans a peek into her muttar-peeling session.





Also Read: Bhagyashree Shows How To Make Creamy, Protein-Packed Hummus At Home





The clip, recorded by Bhagyashree's husband, Himalaya Dasani, captured the star sitting with her house help on the kitchen floor. When he asked what she was doing, Bhagyashree replied that she was shelling peas. They were from the Pink City of Jaipur. Bhagyashree scooped a handful of the vegetables into her hand and showed them to the camera, adding that she will be making a pea-based dish for dinner.

Her side note read, "Muttar chilne ka time aa gaya! (It's time to peel the peas now.) The best peas in winter are the ones from Jaipur. They are actually priced according to their size. The smaller they are, the sweeter and the more expensive. But they taste sooooo good. My lot for the season has just come in. PS: Peas are a source of good vegetarian protein."

Also Read: From Sabzi To Kulfi, 6 Healthy Recipes By Bhagyashree That Are Worth Trying





Bhagyashree often shares wholesome and flavourful recipes made with common Indian ingredients on Instagram. The actress once prepared yummy patties with green peas and paneer, both of which are packed with protein. In the first step, Bhagyashree ground the peas with chopped ginger and two green chillies. Next, she added ghee to the pea mix, cooked it for some time and sprinkled a bunch of masalas on top with a dash of salt. Before rolling it into patty shapes, she added crumbled paneer and coriander leaves. Click here to know more.





So what are you waiting for? This winter, treat yourself and your loved ones with a pea-based delicacy.