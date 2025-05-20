Bhagyashree often posts wholesome and flavourful recipes that use common Indian ingredients. From quick teatime snacks to lunch dishes featuring lesser-known veggies, her culinary adventures are quite diverse. Recently, she shared a video showing the making of a yummy-looking patty made with two key ingredients: green peas and paneer. Both these elements are high in protein, which makes this snack a must-try. Bhagyashree notes that this is a simple, healthy and tasty recipe. She starts by grinding green pieces with some chopped ginger and two green chillies.





Later, she combines this pea mixture with 1 tablespoon of ghee over heat. She cooks it for some time and then adds 1 spoonful of chaat masala. She also adds 1/2 spoon each of aamchur (dried mango powder), garam masala, mix veg masala and jeera (cumin) powder. Finally, she adds salt to taste and mixes all the ingredients well.

Also Read: 'Fibre, Carbs And Protein': Bhagyashree Shares Tips To Achieve Balance On Your Plate





To give body to the patties and also enrich their protein content, she incorporates crumbled paneer into the cooked peas mixture. She also adds some coriander leaves. She rolls small pieces of the mixture between her palms to form the patties. She uses oat powder for binding and ensuring that they don't fall apart. She shallow-fries the coated patties in a pan until they're lightly crisp and browned. Watch the complete video below:

Also Read: Bhagyashree Shares Easy Maharashtrian Recipe For Gavar Phali





Before this, Bhagyashree shared a summer-special recipe that can be ready in just 5-10 minutes. Moreover, the dish needs only 5 main ingredients: curry leaves, chillies, peanuts, lime juice and zucchini. In the caption, she revealed that she tends to rely more on salads this season. "I try out different flavours every day, but salads are my go-to food in summer, as it's too hot to eat anything heavy," she wrote. Click here to read the full story.