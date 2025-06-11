Bhagyashree is a true foodie at heart. Not only does she enjoy relishing various cuisines at restaurants, but she also likes to cook different wholesome treats at home. Bhagyashree frequently shares quick and easy recipes for dishes, desserts, drinks and sides on her Instagram page. Most of the delights require simple, everyday ingredients, which means they can be easily recreated at home. We have made a short compilation of some of the healthy recipes Bhagyashree has shared in the recent past. From salads to dessert, this list includes delicious options for every course. Read on to discover them:

6 Healthy Recipes Shared By Bhagyashree You Must Try:

1. Cooked Zucchini Salad

Bhagyashree shared a quick desi-style salad recipe featuring zucchini that is perfect for summer. This healthy dish needs only 5 main ingredients: curry leaves, chillies, peanuts, lime juice and zucchini. To prepare this cooked salad, heat oil in a pan and add the chillies and curry leaves. Flavour it with hing (asafoetida), crushed peanuts and chilli flakes before adding chopped zucchini to the pan. Click here to read more.





2. Special Beetroot Raita

A yummy raita can elevate any meal. Bhagyashree's recipe combines curds with beetroot for not only a pretty colour but also enhanced nutrients. She tempers it with mustard seeds, sesame seeds, curry leaves, chillies and coriander leaves. Walnuts are used as a crunchy topping. Doesn't that sound fun? Bhagyashree explained that these ingredients can help boost skin health. Read the full story here.





3. Peas And Paneer Cutlet

Whether you're looking for an appetiser before your main meal or a wholesome teatime snack, Bhagyashree's veg cutlet recipe is a must-try. Enriched with peas and paneer, it is high in protein. It derives its aroma from the use of different masalas, making it a drool-worthy delight. Click here to learn how to make it at home.





4. Healthy Chillas

If you're looking for a classic snack that's also nutritious, you can follow Bhagyashree's recipe for chillas. This pancake-like treat is easy to prepare and customise. In her video, she spotlights three different types of chillas: protein-rich moong dal (lentil) chilla, iron-rich nachni (millet) chilla, and fibre-infused oats chilla. She uses chopped onions, sliced tomatoes, green chillies, and coriander leaves to enhance their flavour and texture. Here's the full article.





5. Maharashtrian-Style Gavar Phali

Bhagyashree once shared a Maharashtrian-style recipe for cluster beans (gavar phali) that you will love. She first boils the beans in salt water and then lets them cool down. She makes a special type of masala mixture comprising dry-roasted coriander seeds, kalonji (nigella seeds) and red chilli powder. She uses more ingredients later to build the flavours of the dish. Click here to find out what they are.





6. No-Sugar Kulfi

Bhagyashree posted an easy recipe for a creamy no-sugar kulfi that can be a lifesaver on hot days when you want to stick to your diet. She starts by combining cashews, almonds, dates, saffron strands, cardamom powder and 1/2 cup of milk. She sets aside this mixture for 1 hour. Later, she blends it with 100 grams of paneer. Once she gets a smooth and thick batter-like base, she pours it into a metal container. She allows it to set overnight in the freezer. The next day, she shows us what the slab of the dessert looks like. She suggests garnishing it with dry fruits. Watch the complete video below:

Which of these healthy recipes are you tempted to try first? Let us know in the comments below.