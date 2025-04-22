During summer, many of us struggle with a loss of appetite. The heat makes us crave light and satisfying meals rather than ones with a lot of spice or fats. Keeping this in mind, Bhagyashree recently shared a summer-special recipe on her Instagram handle. In the caption, she revealed that she tends to rely more on salads this season. "I try out different flavours every day, but salads are my go-to food in summer, as it's too hot to eat anything heavy," she wrote. Accordingly, the dish she features in her reel is "something you can have hot or cold."

She explains that this quick and healthy dish requires only 5 main ingredients: curry leaves, chillies, peanuts, lime juice and zucchini. She starts by heating a little oil in a pan. To this, she adds two chopped green chillies and curry leaves. She builds flavour by adding hing (asafoetida), crushed/powdered peanuts and chilli flakes. Finally, she adds chopped zucchini to the pan. After adding salt to taste, she sautes and mixes all the ingredients well. After transferring the dish to a plate, she squeezes lime juice on top. She concludes by mentioning that this is a low-calorie preparation that can keep you satiated for longer. Watch the complete video below:







Bhagyashree often shares simple and wholesome recipes on Instagram. Before this, she showed us how to make Maharashtrian-style cluster beans of gavar phali. For this dry preparation, she made a special masala consisting of roasted coriander seeds, nigella seeds and chilli powder. She later combined this ground masala with the boiled cluster beans and other ingredients. Click here to check out the full recipe.