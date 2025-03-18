Bhagyashree often shares useful tips and tricks related to healthy cooking on her Instagram handle. One of her recent posts discussed a wholesome ingredient from Maharashtra known as Gavar Phali (cluster beans). In the video, Bhagyashree explains some of its benefits and also demonstrates a way of adding gavar phali to one's diet. She notes that these beans are rich in protein. They provide several vitamins and minerals that further enhance their nutritional content. They also contain fibre and antioxidants.





Also Read: Bhagyashree Shows How To Make Creamy, Protein-Packed Hummus At Home





Bhagyashree begins cooking the gavar phali by first boiling them in salt water for around 7-8 minutes. Later, she strains the water out and lets the beans cool down. In the meantime, she prepares a special type of masala mixture. She starts by dry-roasting 3 spoons of coriander seeds, followed by 2 spoons of kalonji (nigella seeds). She also adds 2 spoons of red chilli powder to the pan. She stirs and sautees the ingredients together and then transfers them to a grinder. After adding some salt to it, she roughly blends it to get a coarse mixture. Later, she combines this ground masala with the gavar phali.

That's not all. The next step involves crushing 15 garlic cloves in a mortar and pestle. In a separate pan, she adds 1 spoon of cumin seeds to 2 spoons of heated oil. She then adds the crushed garlic to it, followed by the cluster beans set aside earlier. She mixes all the elements well and cooks them together. She concludes the video by suggesting that one pairs this gavar phali preparation with bhakris made of jowar or bajra. Watch the complete reel here:











Before this, Bhagyashree discussed her morning routine and revealed that she usually starts her day with methi (fenugreek) seeds soaked overnight. Read the complete article here.





Also Read: Bhagyashree Shares Her Green Juice Recipe For Glowing Skin