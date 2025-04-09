Summer is here, and with it comes a fresh crop of mangoes. This tropical fruit is loved across cultures and lifestyles. You can enjoy it as it is, blend it into milkshakes or use it to make gourmet dishes. Like many of us, Bhagyashree also delights in mangoes and explores different ways to incorporate this seasonal treat into her diet. Recently, she shared an easy recipe for eggless mango cake on Instagram. And guess what? The actress herself prepared the sweet treat.





In the caption, Bhagyashree wrote, "#Tuesdaytipswithb: Mango Time !!! Enjoy the rich goodness of mangoes while they last. Have them cut, as a pulp, as a shake, bake cakes, add them to puddings, make achhar, salads.... any way you want but enjoy its goodness. High on Vit A, C and full of antioxidants, this high-energy fruit can be just the thing you need to elevate your mood."

Here is the full recipe:

1. Add half a spoonful of vinegar to one cup of milk and let it sit for about 10 minutes.





2. In a separate bowl, mix one spoonful of ghee with one cup of oat powder.





3. Add 3–4 dates and the pulp of one mango.





4. Add one tablespoon of baking powder, followed by the milk and vinegar mixture. Mix well.





5. Grease a baking tray with olive oil and pour the batter into it.





6. Bake at 180 degrees Celsius for 30 minutes.





7. Garnish with fresh mango slices and pulp. Serve and enjoy.

Watch the full video below:

Try this recipe at home and let us know how you liked it in the comments section below.