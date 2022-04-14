For those of us who generally follow a strict diet routine, we keep counting our calories and try not to indulge in anything heavy and oily. While it could be a challenge to keep ourselves from having our most beloved treats, the wait is indeed worth it! And when it is finally the day to have something of our choice, we let go off diet and dig into our favourite meals! It seems like Maine Pyaar Kiya actress Bhagashree too has left her diet behind for a decadent dessert! Bhagyashree, who is an advocate for healthy living and mindful eating, often shares her various food activities on social media. She not only tells her followers about the health benefits of different foods, but every once in a while, you can see her indulge in various desi meals and desserts! Don't believe us? Well, her recent social media post is a proof of that!





Bhagyashree took to Instagram and posted a photo of a yummy dessert. You can spot a base of custard topped with strawberry pieces, chocolate, biscuit crumble, orange, cream, ice cream, and bits of caramel on her plate. In her story, she wrote "Yummy Dinner." Take a look at it here:

Doesn't it look absolutely delicious? Well, this isn't the first time that Bhagyashree gave us glimpses of her decadent indulgences. Prior to this, the actress had also posted about a drool-worthy choco lava cake. There, we could see a chocolate cake that was overloaded with chocolate syrup. Beside the cake, there is also a scoop of vanilla ice cream and a chocolate roll! Check out her story here:

On the work front, Bhagyashree was recently seen in the Prabhas-starrer movie Radhe Shayam, which was released both in Hindi and Telugu. In addition, the actress is also currently competing in the reality TV show Smart Jodi, where Indian celebrities and their significant others engage in a series of tasks and challenges.