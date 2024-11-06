The cast of The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives recently had a mini-reunion at Gauri Khan's restaurant, Torii, in Mumbai. So, what did they have? In a video shared on Instagram, Bhavana is seen enjoying sushi. A few seconds later, Seema says, "Bhavana is eating sushi; she has thrown all of her logic to see food." She then points at Neelam and adds, "And baby here...she has to eat very well," hinting at diet restrictions. The table also features a plate of fried rice. The video was initially shared by Seema with the caption, "#ToriiNights and Bhavana Pandey eating sushi." When Bhavana reshared it, she declared, "I love Sushi." Take a look:

Back in May, Bollywood wives Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor, and Neelam Kothari enjoyed a delicious lunch with Farah Khan at Shree Thaker Bhojanalay in Mumbai. The group savoured a traditional thali filled with okra sabzi, aloo rasedar, dals, curries, bajra rotis, papads, pickles, farsan, dhokla, vada, halwa, and rasmalai. Some glasses of buttermilk were also on the table. Maheep shared a picture of the meal on her Instagram Stories, captioning it, "Lunch with Farah Khan." Read more about it here.

Before that, Seema Sajdeh gave us a glimpse into Bhavana Pandey's gastronomic adventure. She shared a picture of Bhavana enjoying a pastry puff on Instagram, with the caption, "Werewolf hunger pangs." More details here.

We can't wait for more foodie updates from the lives of these Bollywood wives, coming soon!