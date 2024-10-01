Ananya Panday is currently in Paris for the Chanel Spring Summer 2025 show at Paris Fashion Week. Before the big event, she took some time to explore the city. And, of course, no trip to Paris is complete without enjoying delicious desserts. Ananya shared her tasty adventures on Instagram, where she indulged in various sweet treats. She enjoyed fried dough balls, known as Zeppole, filled with Nutella. One of her snaps showed two glasses of honey bee cocktails. She also savoured mouthwatering waffles topped with strawberries, whipped cream, chocolate sauce and caramelised macadamia nuts. The side note read, “Bonjour Paris. Day 1 with the best ever Chanel.”





Check out Ananya Panday's post below:

Earlier in February, Ananya Panday made a quick trip to Paris, where she brought Italian flavours to the French city. The actress set some serious foodie goals as she enjoyed delicious pizza and spaghetti. In one Instagram post, Ananya was seen eating a cheesy pizza topped with basil leaves. In the next slide, she was devouring a plate of flavorful spaghetti. The final slide showcased a heart-shaped tart filled with chocolate sauce and hazelnuts.

And how can we forget Ananya Panday's first encounter with mango sticky rice? The actress shared a photo of the partially eaten dish on her Instagram Stories, mentioning that it was her first time trying this dessert. The text on the image reads, “Guys don't overreact but I've never had mango sticky rice before and I just had it and ?? Was I living under a rock ??? Wow ????” Full story here.





What do you think of Ananya Panday's food escapades? Let us know in the comment section.