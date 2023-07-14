Actress Bhumi Pednekar and her sister Samiksha are two of the biggest food-lovers on the internet. We often see the sister duo travelling across the country and even savouring some delicious foods. And now, they have taken their love for food to the next level by turning food-preneurs. Bhumi Pednekar and Samiksha Pednekar have invested in a boutique hotel and all-day bar in Goa. They took to Instagram to share snapshots and videos of their experience there. Check it out:

The boutique hotel, named Kaia, is located on Ashwem Beach in North Goa. As per the description on Instagram, it imbues the concept of 'slow living' and mindfulness amidst natural landscapes and a backdrop of the ocean. As per Bhumi Pednekar's post, 'Kaia' means 'pure, life' and is intended to be a venture in responsible hospitality. "This venture represents my belief in the transformative power of responsible hospitality which is the need of the hour across the world. Hope we get to host you soon," she wrote in her post. Take a look:

Further, Bhumi Pednekar and Samiksha Pednekar invited their friends to try out the amazing food at the hotel. Compliments poured in for the sister duo on their venture, and they themselves enjoyed it too. Samiksha Pednekar shared a series of pictures of the food from Kaia and what they enjoyed. "As @samikshapednekar says, the food is fantabulous! It was so important for us that the culinary experience at @kaiagoa is loved and craved for," wrote Bhumi Pednekar on Instagram while relishing pancakes with cream and fruit. Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the film front, Bhumi Pednekar was last seen in 'Afwaah' which was released on OTT. Her upcoming projects include 'The Lady Killer' with Arjun Kapoor.