The travellers' bug has bitten us hard, as Indians jet off to exotic locations across the world. From Maldives, Africa and even Turkey - there are so many international destinations on every Indian's radar. Actress Bhumi Pednekar too has been in the United Kingdom for the shooting schedule of her next film, and she is clearly enjoying herself to the fullest. Whether she's enjoying the stunning views of Glasgow or savouring delicious food in London, we have seen Bhumi Pednekar on a food-bingeing spree recently. Recently, she took to Instagram to post a picture of herself relishing a hearty ice cream cone amid the chilled weather in London. Take a look:

"When Work Is A Holiday," wrote Bhumi Pednekar in the caption of the post. She also used the hashtags 'fav people' and 'Insta fam' with her post. The delicious ice cream seemed to be a vanilla-flavoured one topped into a charcoal black waffle cone with a biscuit and slice of chocolate on top. Bhumi Pednekar seemed to be enjoying every bit of her indulgence in London!





This is not the only food that Bhumi Pednekar has treasured in the recent past. Previously, the actress was enjoying a 'casual London morning', kick-starting her day with a hearty cup of coffee. She is a self-confessed coffee lover and has even added the same to her bio on Instagram. Take a look at her coffee post:

Not only is Bhumi Pednekar a fan of ice cream and coffee, but she is also equally obsessed with Indian food. A couple of weeks ago, she managed to finish an entire Rajasthani thali by herself. Sharing a few clicks of her foodie sojourn, Pednekar wrote, "Image No. 3 is proof I finished that thali all by myself. Also wrapped another film, toh treat toh banti hai. #RajathaniThali." Take a look:

What did you think of Bhumi Pednekar's food binge? Tell us in the comments. Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen in 'Raksha Bandhan' with Akshay Kumar and also 'Badhaai Do' with Rajkummar Rao. Her upcoming projects include 'The Lady Killer' with Arjun Kapoor.