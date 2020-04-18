Watch: Bhumi Pednekar's Lockdown Pizza Recipe Worked Up Our Craving Even More

Bhumi Pednekar baked a whole wheat pizza at home.

The lockdown in the wake of Coronavirus has forced us all to stay inside our homes. Apart from going out and meeting our friends, another thing that we are missing is our favourite foods from our favourite restaurants. Pizza is one food that we all are badly craving for. It was almost a ritual to eat a pizza in a restaurant or ordering one in every other day in the pre-lockdown days. As we all our waiting for lockdown to end, Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar gave in to her temptation and took it upon herself to whet her craving for pizza. And, she made a delectable pizza at home, that too from scratch.





Bhumi Pednekar has awed us with her acting prowess in movies like Pati Patni Aur Woh and Bala. Now she has impressed us with her cooking skills too. Bhumi made a video of her baking a pizza and also posted it on her Instagram account.





Watch the video here to see how Bhumi Pednekar made her homemade whole what pizza -





In the recipe video, Bhumi Pednekar showed her foodie side. She kneaded the dough for pizza with whole wheat flour. She rolled the dough and flattened it with her hands to make the pizza bread. She smeared the bread with tomato-based pizza sauce. She then topped it with a smattering of sliced onions, yellow, green and red bell peppers. Of, course there had to be a generous amount of cheese as the final topping. The pizza was baked to perfection and looked every bit an indulgent treat we all want now!









