Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 is coming to an end but we are not yet tired of indulging in modaks. It seems Bhumi Pednekar too loves this sweet, as she shared a video showing how she made it from scratch at home. In her Instagram reel, she is seen preparing traditional Ukadiche Modak. This is a steamed delicacy with a rice flour covering and a coconut filling loved by many. Bhumi has also given a step-by-step recipe for this treat, admitting that it took a lot of hard work. In an Instagram update some days ago, she revealed that this is her grandmother's modak recipe.





She begins by making the dough/covering of the Ukadiche modak. She simmers milk and water with ghee and a little salt. Next, she adds 1 cup of rice flour to this mixture and stirs it to "make a soft, shaggy dough". She instructs that it is supposed to be kneaded well and rested for 10 minutes. In the reel, Bhumi sometimes seems uncertain about a few recipe steps. She is seen asking her mother and someone else off-camera for help, and they also join in the fun. Bhumi also reveals that her mom is watching and giving her instructions through the CCTV.

For the filling, she combines grated coconut, ghee, poppy seeds, jaggery and cardamom. Later, she forms the modak by carefully filling dough pieces with the coconut stuffing using greased palms. The modaks are steamed in haldi leaves and are topped with kesar and ghee. In the caption, she wrote, "I am not a cook, but today I took on the challenge and decided to make some Ukadiche Modak! I can eat Modak for breakfast, lunch & dinner." Wondering how her sweet creation turned out? Check out the complete video below for her reaction. Read the full caption for exact ingredient quantities:

