As preparations are in full swing, with beautifully crafted Ganesh idols, vibrant pandals, and dazzling lights, communities across the country gear up to honour Lord Ganesha with fervour and devotion. This festival, which holds a special place in the hearts of millions, is especially prominent in Maharashtra and is also widely celebrated in states like Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Goa, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu. This 10-day festival marks the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha, known to be the remover of all obstacles and the patron deity of wisdom and intellect.





Ganesh Chaturthi falls on the fourth day of the Hindu month of Bhadrapada, usually in August or September. The festival culminates on Anant Chaturdashi, when the idols of Lord Ganesha are immersed in water bodies, symbolizing the return of the deity to his heavenly abode.





When Is Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Dates And Puja Timings:

Ganesha Chaturthi on Saturday, September 7, 2024

Madhyahna Ganesha Puja Muhurat - 11:03 to 13:34

Duration - 02 Hours 31 Mins

Ganesha Visarjan on Tuesday, September 17, 2024

On previous day time to avoid Moon sighting - 15:01 to 20:16 on Sep 06

Duration - 05 Hours 15 Mins

Time to avoid Moon sighting - 09:30 to 20:45

Duration - 11 Hours 15 Mins

Chaturthi Tithi Begins - 15:01 on Sep 06, 2024

Chaturthi Tithi Ends - 17:37 on Sep 07, 2024

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Significance And Rituals:

Ganesh Chaturthi is a time for devotion, celebration, and community bonding. Devotees bring home or establish community pandals adorned with colourful decorations and lights, where they install idols of Lord Ganesha. Daily prayers, rituals, and offerings are performed to seek Lord Ganesha's blessings for prosperity, success, and wisdom.





Devotees bring home or establish community pandals and install beautifully decorated idols of Lord Ganesha. Prayers, offerings, and rituals are performed daily throughout the 10-day festival. Homes and pandals are adorned with flowers, lights, and other decorations. On the final day, the idols of Lord Ganesha are immersed in water bodies, symbolizing his departure. Various sweet and savoury dishes, including Lord Ganesha's favourite - modak, are offered as bhog (offerings).





Modak is offered as bhog during Ganesh Chaturthi.



What is Modak?

No Ganesh Chaturthi celebration is complete without the offering of modaks, a sweet delicacy that is said to be Lord Ganesha's favourite. Modak, a traditional Maharashtrian sweet, is a steamed dumpling made from rice flour or wheat flour and filled with a mixture of grated coconut, jaggery, and cardamom. The soft outer shell and the sweet, flavorful filling make modak a delectable treat that is loved by people of all ages.





Modak holds a special place in the rituals of Ganesh Chaturthi. It is customary to offer 21 modaks to Lord Ganesha during the puja, as it is believed that this pleases the deity and brings blessings to the devotees. The significance of this number lies in the belief that 21 represents completeness and the totality of offerings made to the gods. While modak is the most popular offering, other sweets like laddoos and barfis are also prepared and shared among family and friends during the festival.

How Modak Became Lord Ganesha's Favorite Sweet

The story of how modak became Lord Ganesha's favourite sweet is rooted in Hindu mythology, with various tales explaining its significance. According to a report in ANI, one of the most popular stories centers around Lord Ganesha's maternal grandmother, Queen Menavati. As the story goes, Queen Menavati adored her grandson and would often prepare laddoos for him and send them to Mount Kailash. One day Goddess Parvati realized that there were no ladoos in Mount Kailash to feed Ganesha. In her quest to find a solution, Parvati decided to create a new kind of sweet that would be both quick to prepare and satisfying for Ganesha. She came up with the idea of modaks, which required less time to make compared to laddoos. To her delight, Lord Ganesha loved the modaks, and they soon became his favorite treat.





Regardless of which tale one chooses to believe, the association between Ganesha and modaks has become an enduring symbol of the festival. And there's nothing more delightful than homemade modaks. If you want to try making modaks at this festival, we have some easy recipes for you. Click here.





Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2024!

