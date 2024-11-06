Bhumi Pednekar's candid foodie updates never fail to entertain. From her delicious delights while travelling abroad to her attempts at making traditional sweets, Bhumi has given her fans glimpses into different dimensions of her foodie side. Recently, the star shared another interesting tidbit on Instagram. She revealed that she always carries a desi-style hot and sweet sauce, to add extra flavour to her meals apparently. Bhumi did not just make this revelation in words. In a clip shared on her Instagram stories, Bhumi can actually be seen opening a small pouch of the sauce and putting some of its contents on her plate at a restaurant. Although we cannot hear her words, she seems to be quite passionate about adding extra spice to her food. At the end of the clip, she drops the sauce pouch back into her bag.







Bhumi Pednekar travelled to Goa recently and she has been sharing several sneak peeks into her trip. Many of them are, of course, food-related. In keeping with her mood for relaxation, Bhumi has been seen enjoying many indulgent treats. One of them is pancakes with maple syrup and chocolate sauce. Rather than having them for breakfast, she relished them for lunch and asked "Why not?" Take a look at the screengrab below:

In another photo, we can see a drool-worthy meal laid out at an outdoor location for Bhumi and her travel companions. Her Insta story shows a makeshift table set up in the grass, holding a wide variety of savoury baked items.

In a carousel post shared earlier, Bhumi can be seen unwinding in and around a swimming pool. Even when she was in it, she took the chance to sip on a yummy-looking hot beverage topped with a tempting creamy froth. Check it out here:











We are eagerly looking forward to Bhumi's next foodie adventure!





