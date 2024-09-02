Bhumi Pednekar's love for food is a well-known. She regularly posts about her foodie adventures and keeps her fans updated with all her yummy meals. In her latest Instagram entry, Bhumi described herself as a “thali girl”. She shared a picture of a Gujarati thali before digging into it. The thali from Shree Thaker Bhojanalay, an iconic restaurant in Mumbai, featured an array of dishes, including different types of rotis, dhokla, kalmi vada, bhindi sabji, vegetable dhokli, paneer sabji, alu matar sabji, Gujarati dal, kadhi, multiple types of chutneys, a pappad and other items. We can also spot a glass of chaas beside the thali. She asked in a poll, “I'm a Thali girl, are you?”

If Bhumi Pednekar's post made you crave Gujarati food, here is a list of recipes for you.

1. Gujarati Dal

When made in the Gujarati style, the sweet and tangy toor dal has a different flavour. It is tempered with loads of masalas and tomatoes, and potatoes and peanuts are also added to it. Here's the recipe.

2. Daal Dhokli

A popular Gujarati curry which features savoury dumplings made of whole wheat flour in tuvar daal. It is yet another sweet and tangy dish coming from the same state. Click here for the recipe.

3. Khatta Meetha Dhokla

Who doesn't love a dhokla as an evening snack? This sweet and tangy twist dish topped with a flavourful tempering can make your stomach feel full and is completely guilt-free. Find the recipe here.

4. Gujarati Suva Kadhi

This recipe is another delicious version of the traditional Gujarati Kadhi. A few delightful spices are added to the traditional recipe made with curd and besan. Recipe here.

5. Komal - Gujarati Chaas

Chaas is what you need to prevent bloating after a heavy meal. The drink includes several delicious ingredients that come together to create a wonderful flavour. Read the recipe here.





What is your favourite Gujarati dish? Share with us in the comments.