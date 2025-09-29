Bhumi Pednekar, a true-blue foodie, recently embarked on a road trip with her loved ones. The Bollywood actress shared a video on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of her favourite indulgence on a lazy Sunday. Filmed inside a cosy restaurant, the clip showed the 'Shubh Mangal Savdhan' actress enthusiastically raving about the scrumptious delights from the journey. Excitedly, she said, "We're on a road trip and stopping along the way to eat parathas. There's paneer paratha, aloo paratha, gobi paratha, butter paneer, safed makkhan (white butter), and dal makhani," before breaking into laughter.





In the background, someone teased Bhumi, saying, "I'm getting scared." When the actress asked, "Why are you getting scared?" the person responded, "So much food," making the foodie jump with joy and excitement. Moments later, the person added, "Then we'll have to run to the washroom." Bhumi captioned the video, "Know what I love the most? Sunday fun."





Check out Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram post below:

Bhumi Pednekar often makes her fans a part of her culinary adventures. Previously, when she was in Udaipur, the actress offered a glimpse of her morning coffee and lunch. Bhumi shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram Stories, with the opening frame showing her sipping on an aromatic beverage. Interestingly, the latte also featured a portrait of the 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' actress herself. Click here to read the full story.





Before that, Bhumi Pednekar was spotted enjoying crispy vadas and usal. The Maharashtrian delight was served with pav (bread rolls) or rice. To end the meal on a sweet note, she also relished modak. Alongside it, she wrote, "Vada, usal, and modak make my heart flutter," adding, "It's truly been a special week; picture 2 explains it all. Ask the universe - just try it!" Click here to know the full story.

We're super delighted by Bhumi's food diaries. Aren't you?