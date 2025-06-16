Bhumi Pednekar's culinary adventures have the power to give Gen-Z a run for their money. She regularly shares her foodie moments with her followers. Now, the actress shared a glimpse of her last week on Instagram. The opening frame featured Bhumi sitting at a table loaded with delicious food. She was seen having a yellow dal with rice. We could also spot crispy vadas and usal on the table. Usal is a Maharashtrian spicy curry made with legumes. It is typically served with pav (bread rolls) or rice. To end the meal on a sweet note, Bhumi also relished modak. The text on the image read, "Vada, Usal & Modak makes my heart flutter." Bhumi added in the caption, "It's truly been a special week, picture 2 explains it all. Ask the universe, just try it!."

Earlier on Instagram, Bhumi Pednekar expressed her love for bun maska and chai. In the carousel post, the actress was seen posing with a platter of bun maska and chai. The follow-up slides showed her taking a bite of the bread. In the video, she was heard saying, "Bread, butter and chai...ultimate...ULTIMATE". In the caption, Bhumi wrote, "Bun maska and chai gets me high."

Before this, Bhumi Pednekar shared postcards from Massachusetts, United States, where she indulged in a slice of pizza. The actress dropped a video of herself enjoying the Italian treat on her Instagram Stories. The text on the clip read, "A slice a day keeps the jet lag away." Read the full story here.

Bhumi Pednekar's love for food is unapologetic and her joy for tasty treats is undeniably infectious!