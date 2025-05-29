There's something special about pairing bun maska with a steaming cup of kadak chai. Whether it is a rainy day or a chilly winter morning, the soft bun served with the hot beverage is a match made in heaven. And it is not just us - actress Bhumi Pednekar also can't get enough of this combo. Don't believe us? Head over to her Instagram, where she has posted a video expressing her love for bun maska and chai.





In the carousel post, Bhumi is seen posing with a platter of bun maska and chai. The follow-up slides feature the actress taking a bite of the bread. In the video, she is heard saying, "Bread, butter and chai...ultimate...ULTIMATE". In the caption, Bhumi wrote, "Bun maska and chai gets me high." See the post here:





Back in March, Bhumi Pednekar travelled to Massachusetts, United States, where she indulged in a slice of pizza. The actress shared a video of herself enjoying the Italian treat on her Instagram Stories. The text on the clip read, "A slice a day keeps the jet lag away." Read the full story here.





Before this, Bhumi Pednekar was in Hyderabad. While coming back to Mumbai, the actress took a pit stop at a food stall at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. She ordered a spicy cottage cheese wrap, a hazelnut cappuccino with cinnamon and a French vanilla with almond milk.





In the next scene, Bhumi is seen savouring her wrap with ketchup. She also relished a South Indian thali, which included sambar, rice, papad, rasam, a variety of curries, dal, pickles, and chutneys. Click here to read the full story.





We're simply in love with Bhumi's scrumptious food diaries. Aren't you? Share with us in the comment section below!