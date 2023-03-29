We all know it is really hard not to order something after scrolling through a range of delicacies on food delivery applications. This often triggers our cravings for everything from pizza to chocolate mousse and we end up ordering way more than what we should have. After a bowl of spicy Manchurian rice, some chilli potato and a glass of strawberry milkshake, we tend to get full up to the brim and that plate of chole bhature goes to the bin. Similarly, a lot of food is wasted in most homes, restaurants, and weddings.





Raising awareness about the rampant problem of food wastage, Bhumi Pednekar shared a “tale about wasted food”. In an Instagram Reel, she can be seen placing orders for a plethora of dishes including pav bhaji, paneer chilli, fried rice, hakka noodles, chocolate cake, and dahi batata puri.





Soon, Bhumi Pednekar's other character chimes in to point out that she was ordering way too much food and that the extra food will go to waste. When her first character says that only one bowl will be wasted, Bhumi makes her realise that wasting food daily, even in small quantities, can significantly contribute to global food wastage and hunger. This, as per Bhumi Pednekar, also leads to the release of harmful gases, which has an adverse impact on the environment.





“Stop food wastage. It all adds up to saving our planet!” the caption read. Take a look at the full video here:

According to the United Nations, tonnes of edible food are lost or wasted every day. 14% of the food produced is wasted between harvest and retail while 11% of total global food production goes to households, 5% in food service and 2% in retail.





The volume of food wasted globally is estimated to be 1.6 billion tonnes of “primary product equivalents” and the volume of the edible part is 1.3 billion, as per the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).