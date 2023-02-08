Amid back-to-back shoots and erratic schedules, how do actors keep up with their lifestyle, and manage their diet? We often wonder. Of course, they don't deprive themselves of good food. If you follow Bollywood celebrities on social media, you would know how food is as much important to them as it is to us. It's fascinating to find out what our favourite celebs eat in their day-to-day lives. The latest to give us a sneak peek into their routine diet is Bhumi Pednekar. She posted the video on her Instagram page.





"A day in my life," Bhumi Pednekar titled the Instagram video. It shows Bhumi Pednekar kick-starting her day before sunrise with a large mug of milk-based coffee paired with a plate of three biscuits. Then she goes about her day at the set and takes a breakfast/brunch break in between the shoot to eat two grilled sandwiches, cut into four triangular portions, before resuming work. The video ended with her calling the day in the evening. "Wake-up - Make-up - Gear-up - Pack-up," she captioned the post.





Here's the video that Bhumi Pednekar posted:







Within just a couple of hours, the video has been viewed over 70K times already. It has received more than 6K likes and almost 150 comments from fans and friends.





We love how Bhumi Pednekar shares her love for food. And we know for a fact that she enjoys Indian food the most. Recently, she was travelling to Mexico but chose to carry a ready-to-eat pack of a classic Maharashtrian meal. Click here to know.





But that doesn't mean she won't enjoy the local delicacies of the countries she is visiting. Her recent vacation to Germany with sister Samiksha was all about "good food". Read about it here.