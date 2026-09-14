A corporate food allowance meant for employees has reportedly turned into a way to treat security guards at a housing society. A post by doctor Nilesh Nolkha about an employee at a Big Four consulting firm has mixed reactions from social media users.





Nolkha shared the story of a consultant who reportedly gets a daily food allowance of Rs 7000. Instead of using all the money for himself, the employee spends part of it on large pizzas for security guards at his society.





According to Nolkha, the individual has become known among the residents for sharing food with the guards. The doctor presented it as a fun example of turning a company benefit into “a society welfare scheme.”

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On X, Dr Nilesh Nolkha wrote, “Met a consultant/employee at one of the Big Four firms who gets a Rs 7000 per day food allowance. He's apparently quite famous in his society for ordering huge pizzas using the allowance, not for himself, but for the security guards. He is turning corporate food allowance into a society welfare scheme.”

Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “Almost 1.5 lakhs per month for food, then what must be his salary.”





Another shared, “This is absolutely false. No Big 4 has a Rs 7k food allowance (legally). He's either exploiting a loophole, like using team allowance or this is completely BS.”





“Sir feeding the needy with junk,” a comment read.





An individual stated, “Instead, he should use those money for betterment of few people to make their future bright. Ordering pizza is temporary game. Opportunity never strikes again.”





Another mentioned, “Indians are known for breaking rules.”





One more added, “Blessed are such people who think beyond themselves.”





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After many called the story fake, Nilesh Nolkha explained that he had met the employee when he came to him as a patient. During their conversation, they spoke about the man's job and work life.





The doctor said the patient was dealing with a serious lifelong neurological condition but was still very positive. He also felt there was no clear reason for the man to create a story or show off about it.





At the same time, Nolkha admitted that he might not be completely sure and said people can sometimes surprise you. ​