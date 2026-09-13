Ordering food at home has become an everyday choice for many foodies, especially when busy schedules make convenience a priority. However, the price of the same meal can sometimes vary depending on where it is ordered from.





A Hyderabad customer recently spotted such a difference after comparing the bill at a restaurant with the price of the same food on Swiggy. This sparked a conversation online about the cost of ordering food digitally.





X user @idlebrainjeevi shared a picture showing the price difference between items purchased directly from Panchakattu Dosa in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, and the same or similar items listed on Swiggy.

According to the restaurant bill shared by the user, three items came to Rs 219.04 before GST. A Neyyi Kaaram Onion Dosa was priced at Rs 104, Neyyi Pongal cost Rs 85, while a Filter Coffee was available for Rs 28. After taxes were added, the final amount paid at the outlet was Rs 230.





Also Read: Why Bengaluru Restaurants Plan To Boycott Swiggy From August 15





The prices on Swiggy, however, were noticeably higher. The Neyyi Kaaram Onion Dosa was listed for Rs 149 and Neyyi Pongal for Rs 115, while a Special Filter Coffee was priced at Rs 120. With no coupon or discount applied, the cart total stood at Rs 436.

The comparison quickly caught the attention of social media users. The noticeable gap between the two bills sparked a debate over the convenience of food delivery and whether customers end up paying significantly more for it.





One user wrote, "How will delivery companies, delivery drivers make money then if prices are exactly same? Not possible. That's why lot of difference between online and offline."

Another added, "99 percent time order definitely gets late and cold and tasteless too."

Someone else commented, "These charges are for - 1) your convenience 2) excluding your travel cost 3) delivery men and the platform charges 4) tip to restaurant."

A foodie explained, "It's the cost of your convenience. Restaurants pay Swiggy 25-30% commission on every order. On top of that, there's packaging, delivery partner pay, and platform fees. They raise the menu prices on the app so they don't lose money after giving Swiggy their cut."





Also Read: Why 35% Of Restaurants In India Want To Quit Food Delivery Apps: Survey Reveals

"Then don't order from Swiggy. No one is forcing you to do so," read a comment.

The incident once again put the spotlight on the price gap between dining at a restaurant and ordering the same food through delivery platforms.