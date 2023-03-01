The internet is an exciting space for everyone, with a vast array of unique content that can leave us amused and informed. Whether it's informative videos and stories or purely entertaining ones, there's something for everyone. Well, we recently came across a post that took the internet world by storm! It all started when a Twitter handle named 'Fascinating' shared a picture from a McDonald's outlet in the US that dated back to the year 1974. The picture featured a billboard hanging on top of the order-billing counter with the menu displayed. Can you guess the price for a filet-o-fish or a Mac burger? Read on to find out the jaw-dropping prices of McDonald's menu items from 1974!





According to the billboard, in 1974, a Big Mac cost only 65 cents (approximately Rs. 54), a large order of fries was priced at 46 cents (Rs. 38), and a hamburger was just 28 cents (Rs. 23). Additionally, coffee, hot chocolate, and Coca Cola were priced at 15 cents each (Rs. 12), while a triple apple ice cream cone was a steal at only 20 cents (approximately Rs. 13). "McDonald's prices in 1974," the post caption read. Take a look at the post below:

The post and the pricing instantly grabbed attention on the internet. It garnered four million views, 4.4k likes and hundreds of comments and reposts till now.





"I feel so damn old. My son asked me a few years ago (!) if the dinosaurs were still alive when I was young. I have to rewind this thought," read a comment. Another person wrote, "Oh man! I want a hot chocolate for 15 cents." A third comment read, "Was this when the fries were cooked in animal fat as well? Must have been so much better."





A person further wrote, "Give me four apple pies for 1.04 dollars." Another comment read, "Filet-o-fish was my fave for many years. Now all I want is a double cheeseburger with double cheese, nothing more but maybe fries. Oh dang, I made myself hungry."





What are your thoughts on these McDonald's meal prices? Share your thoughts in the comments below.