Bipasha Basu Celebrates 42nd Birthday With Family And Two Splendid Cakes (Pic Inside)

Bipasha Basu is one of Bollywood's biggest fitness icons

Bipasha starred in a webseries directed by Vikram Bhatt

Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu turned 42 on Thursday. The actress is popular for her movies like Dhoom 2, Jism, No Entry, Corporate, Race and Bachana Ae Haseeno. Soon upon her entry in the industry, Bipasha also became one of Bollywood's biggest fitness icons, and also launched her own fitness DVDs, becoming one of the first Bollywood actors to do so. Now, Bipasha is also one of the stake-owners of a popular clothing brand.





Bipasha married actor Karan Singh Grover in the year 2016. Since Karan is shooting outdoors, he could not be present with her for her birthday celebrations. but her family and friends did manage to join Bipasha as she rang in her birthday, at midnight, with two delicious cakes by her side. In an Instagram story posted by her sister Baitalikee Ghosh, we can see Bipasha seated next to a strawberry tiramisu cake, topped with fresh strawberries, the edges of the cake was lined by firm and crunchy lady finger biscuits. The other cake was a decadent chocolate truffle studded with hazlenut chocolate balls. Both the cakes had golden, acrylic 'Happy Birthday' cake toppers, and sparkly star shaped candles.





The birthday celebrations were rather intimate, and took place on a terrace, TV acor Ayaz Khan was also present at the do. The entire gang also got clicked wearing their masks.



Bipasha was last seen in the webseries 'Dangerous' wherein she reunited with her Raaz director Vikram Bhatt.







