Bipasha Basu is a woman of many talents. She has impressed us for decades as a supermodel, actress, dancer and entrepreneur. Now, thanks to her husband, actor Karan Singh Grover's social media posts, we know that the actress is a talented cook as well. The Bollywood diva often pampers her husband with some yummy delicacies and like a true doting husband, Karan makes sure to tell the world just how amazing Bipasha is as a chef. And, as per Karan's new Instagram Stories, the latest dish from Bipasha's kitchen is a freshly baked batch of yummy, buttery cookies.





Karan shared a picture of the cookies that were loaded with white and dark chocolate chips. Along with the image that is sure to leave you drooling, he also shared a note about the baked goodies. He wrote, “Yummies from chef Bonnie's deli,” referring to Bipasha, whose pet name is Bonnie.





He further added that Bipasha had baked the cookies for her friend, designer Rocky Star. He wrote in the note, “Thank you Rocky Star, because of you I got a fresh batch too.”

Cookies by Bipasha Basu

The designer, too, praised the cookies on Instagram Stories. Sharing a photo, Rocky wrote, “Thank you Bipasha Basu for the yummy cookies.”

Cookies sent to fashion designer

Well, if you thought that the only thing Bipasha made for her spouse was the cookies, you are wrong. The Jism actress proved that she can cook savoury dishes just as easily as she can bake desserts by making a lovely, hot bowl of ramen for Karan. In an image shared by Karan, we can spot a stunning ramen bowl with two boiled eggs, meat, vegetables and some lovely red sauce to tie it all together. Bipasha also added some colour to the dish by adding green, red and yellow bell peppers.





Sharing the image, Karan wrote, “Weekend ramen...Thank you, honey,” with the hashtag, “Bonnie's deli.”

Bipasha, too, shared a picture of Karan digging into the ramen bowl and mentioned in the hashtag that she had prepared miso ramen, which is one of the three types of seasonings used to flavour the ramen broth in Japan. Traditionally, the other two are shio which is salt and shoyu which is soy sauce. Miso, on the other hand, is a paste made from fermented soybeans.





With all these delicious recipes up her sleeve, we cannot wait to see what Bipasha is going to come up with next.