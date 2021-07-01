Ever since the nationwide lockdown began, we all have missed out on many things and celebrations. Whether it is a birthday celebration, an anniversary, or a job promotion - we have come to enjoy all these things with our closest family members and friends. And as we do these things at our home, all of us have tried making tasty cakes and new dishes to impress the family members. So while we make the best out of our current situation, we have learnt to enjoy the small moments and joys that life offers us. And same seems to be the case with actress Bipasha Basu.





Recently, Bipasha took to her Instagram and shared a story to share the glimpse of her father's birthday celebrations. In the video, we can see a scrumptious looking white creamy cake and a brown cake. Bipasha Basu, in her story, also wrote "Happy Birthday, Papa." Take a look:

Instagram story by Bipasha Basu

While Bipasha and her family enjoy this celebration, we are sure that your eyes must be set on that creamy looking deliciousness.





Bipasha Basu is known to share glimpses of her life on Instagram, and she herself is a big foodie! Her husband has adorably named the actress as 'Chef Bonnies Deli', as she loves cooking and trying out new dishes.