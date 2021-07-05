Bengali beauty Bipasha Basu is a fellow foodie that we love; she is vocal about her food choices and doesn't shy away from showing the world her indulgences every now and then. Bipasha has maintained a healthy lifestyle by choosing to moderate her meals and workouts. She doesn't deprive herself of everything yummy to stay fit and we could surely learn a thing or two from her. In her most recent story on Instagram, she is seen enjoying a delicious plate of Kosha Mangsho, a famous Bengali mutton recipe that is a sure crowd-pleaser.





Bipasha Basu shared a picture of Kosha Mangsho where she praises 'Oh Calcutta India' for making lip-smacking Kosha Mangsho that there is. She writes, "No one makes Kosha Mangsho like you guys and is all hearts for the yummy recipe." See her post here:

Bipasha shares her delicious plate of Mutton Kosha on Instagram

Kosha Mangsho or Mutton Kosha is a famous Bengali mutton dish, which literally means 'sauteed meat'. It is a favourite in Bengali households and is usually made for occasions, small or big. It is slow-cooked in an iron kadhai to give it that dark brown colour and to ensure that every piece is soaked in the goodness of the spices. Being a Bengali herself we can understand Bipasha's love for a good plate of Kosha Mangsho.

Bipasha is often seen sharing her foodie adventures on her Instagram profile, she keeps us updated and drooling and we definitely want more of that. Let us know what you think about Kosha Mangsho in the comments below.