Who's up for some sweet treats today? Well, actress Bipasha Basu is the first in the queue. And, she's tickling our sweet tooth with her mouth-watering indulgences. The actress is all set to enjoy her weekends with a drool-worthy red velvet cupcake. She sent us craving with a video of the cupcake. The sweetmeat looked delectable with swirly vanilla icing and decorations of white chocolate bar and silver sprinkles on top. In the video that she shared on Instagram Stories, Bipasha seemed to enjoy every bit of the dessert. She wrote, "Delicious. Hoping this is the last dessert for a long long time." She added, "Just can't resist. Only human." Here's a glimpse of her cupcake time:

Story uploaded by Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Basu's weekend indulgence wasn't about just one cupcake. In another post on Instagram Stories, we see a whole box of delicious red velvet cupcakes. But wait, Bipasha has more to show us. She is also ready to indulge in a box of yummy laddoos that are garnished with saffron strands.

If you are craving some cakes, here are five quick and easy recipes that you can try at home:

This eggless and hassle-free cake can be your go-to indulgence very soon. All you need to make it are flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, vanilla essence and milk.

This recipe will spoil you with choices when it comes to easy and quick cake baking. Make this nutritious and tasty cake with banana, cocoa powder and peanut butter.

Want to try a cake that's healthy too? Check this recipe by using flour, ragi, oats flour, banana, crushed jaggery and vanilla essence. This recipe also requires curd. You can add raisins too.

Add the freshness of lemon zest to this cake recipe. You'll need sour cream, unsalted butter, softened cream cheese, eggs and sugar. Add gingersnap cookies to add variety to the flavour and texture of the cake.

Make these delicious cocoa pancakes with the touch of red velvet to the recipe. Serve it with molten butter and maple syrup.