Every desi foodie is familiar with the witty notifications by Zomato. Just like most of us, a Delhi man received one of these amusing notifications. After reading it, Rishabh Kaushik posted his reply on X (formerly Twitter), and it quickly went viral. So, what was the notification and Rishabh's reaction? The notification read, “Akansha is on leave. So today, I'm asking you to order lunch. Shefali, marketing team.” Rishabh shared a screenshot of this notification on the microblogging platform and responded, “Hello Zomato, can you please tell Shefali that I'm on leave as well, and if Akansha doesn't have any plans for the day, we can go for lunch together.”

Take a look at the viral tweet below:

Rishabh Kaushik's humorous reply struck a chord with many. Here's how the internet reacted to the post.

A user joked, “Also, since Shefali is urging so much… can you ask Shefali to pay for the lunch thanks.”

Someone suggested, “Start searching in Linkedin for Shefali marketing Zomato.. Get full name and then search in insta, twitter etc.”

“I got same notification and funnily do have a girl named Akansha in project making this even more interesting,” read a comment.

An X user jokingly asked, “Dear Manager(of Rishabh), Isko aaj leave kisnei di?? [Who gave him leave?]”

A LOL comment read, “Personal chats ko broadcast karoge to aisa hi hoga na Shefali madam. [If you broadcast personal chats, this is what will happen, Shefali madam] There is no connection with my food and Akansha. So let her enjoy her leave.”

