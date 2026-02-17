Protein is a big deal, especially for students who are constantly on the go. It is often described as the building block of life, helping the body build and repair tissues while keeping energy levels stable. Keeping this in mind, Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Goa, has introduced a protein-rich menu for its students. The facility will start from February 18 onwards.





An X user shared the new food menu on social media. He wrote, "BITS Goa now has a protein menu after endless student requests. Good to see that our generation is trying to bring protein in the indian diet."





The institute's mess menu typically includes a variety of options for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Now, students can add protein-rich foods to their plates for an additional fee of Rs 90. The non-vegetarian options include favourites such as Grilled Chicken, Butter Chicken, Chicken Kadhai, Chicken Lababdar, Chicken Changezi, Chicken Afghani and Chicken Masala.





Vegetarians can choose from Paneer Tikka, Paneer Butter Masala, Grilled Paneer and Paneer Kadhai. Some lighter options include Boiled Egg, Soya and Moong Sprout, priced at Rs 20, Rs 40 and Rs 35 respectively.

The decision has sparked a wave of approval online, with internet users praising BITS Goa for prioritising student nutrition.





One user wrote, "Ab banegi body [Now the body will be built]."

Another added, "Hyderabad campus had it before."

Someone else remarked, "Then at 4 am in the night, they will be found eating plates full of Maggi."

"What were they eating all this time?" asked a user.

An individual shared, "Wooohooo we've come a long way. I used to lead the Mess Committee for BITS Goa back in 2011-13. My time was spent navigating sudden food inflation and its impact on student pockets."

"I still believe paying 10 rs for a boiled egg is diabolical," read a comment.

What do you think of this move? Let us know in the comments section below.



