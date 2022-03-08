Potato chips are a popular snack among people of all ages because they are crunchy, crispy, and delicious. So, whether you have a sudden hunger pang, are travelling somewhere, or want to munch on something, potato chips are always our saviour. Plus, we have tons of potato chip flavours to choose from, leaving us spoilt for choice! However, as Indians, if something pleases us the most, it has to be that bag of masala blue Lays! We can never get enough of that spicy and lip-smacking flavour. But as much as you love having these blue Lays, would you ever be willing to dip them in chocolate, and have it? This sounded a bit weird, right? Well, as offbeat as chocolate-dipped blue Lays sound, a food blogger has made this combination and left many people confused.





In a video uploaded by food blogger @sooosaute, we see her making this bizarre combination. The video begins with her opening a packet of Lays and adding it to a bowl. Then she pours melted chocolate on a plate and dips the chips in it. Once they are well covered and frozen, she takes a bite into them. Her expressions were enough to tell the viewers about the taste of this experiment. Take a look at the video here:





Ever since this video was uploaded, it has been viewed 600K times, has 29.2K likes and hundreds of comments! One person wrote, "Tumlog ko yeh chocolate aur chips kahi se free ke milte hi kya jo waste karne par lagai rehte ho! (Do you guys get free chocolate and chips that you keep wasting them?) and "Why do you always waste food?"





Another person even said, "Why did you make this?"





In contrast to this, many people suggested that she try this combination with plain salted chips. A person said, "Blue masala waley ke saath try kiya toh ganda hi toh taste karega yeh try with yellow lays next time I guarantee it will be yummy (You should have tried this with plain salted classic Lays. Blue Lays won't taste good with chocolate; try it with yellow Lays next time. I guarantee it will be yummy)."





Someone also said, "Try this with plain chips! It might taste good).





What do you think about this combination? Would you ever try it out? Let us know in the comments below!