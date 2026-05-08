The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has taken action against a manufacturer of alkaline water after identifying several labelling and safety violations at its unit in Gujarat. The move came after a consumer complaint was filed through the Food Safety Connect portal, in which the Food Business Operator (FBO) was reportedly not responding adequately to customer grievances.





According to a press release shared by FSSAI on X, officials from the Western Regional Office carried out a post-licence inspection at the company's manufacturing facility in Savli, Vadodara. During the inspection, authorities found multiple issues with the packaged alkaline water being sold by the company.





Also Read: President Murmu's State Banquet Menu For Vietnamese President, Dal Amritsari To Ganne De Ras Di Kheer

Officials said the product packaging did not clearly mention the product name on the front label. The declaration of ingredients was also missing. Apart from labelling concerns, inspectors noticed visible black particles inside the finished product, which raised further questions about the quality of the water being sold.





The inspection also revealed "unexplained blackish-brown colouration" and sediments in the product. Authorities further noted that the information printed on the primary and secondary packaging did not match, adding to the list of non-compliances found during the inspection.





Following the findings, FSSAI officials seized stock worth nearly Rs 31.61 lakh and started formal proceedings under the Food Safety and Standards (FSS) Act, 2006.





The matter became more serious after laboratory testing of the samples. According to FSSAI, the analysis confirmed the presence of fulvic acid, which is currently not permitted under existing food safety regulations for such products. Investigators reportedly traced the substance to the addition of black mineral ingredients used during manufacturing.





The regulator stated that the ingredient was not naturally present in the water and had been introduced externally, making it a direct violation of food safety standards.





In its statement, FSSAI said it remains committed to ensuring that food and beverage products sold in the market are "safe, wholesome, and accurately labelled."





Also Read: No Tunday Kebab Or Biryani In Uttar Pradesh's List Of 208 Signature Dishes Announced For Every District





The case has also once again put the spotlight on the growing alkaline water market in India, where several brands promote premium health benefits. Food safety experts have often stressed that products marketed with health claims must strictly follow approved ingredient and labelling rules before reaching consumers.