Guess who is the ultimate foodie explorer? None other than our favourite Ananya Panday! This Bollywood sweetheart not only dazzles on the big screen but also knows how to spice up her Instagram timeline with some serious foodie escapades. Recently, she was seen roaming the enchanting streets of Paris, and, she brought Italian flavours to life in the French city. Ananya, our virtual culinary tour guide, treated us to a feast for the eyes with her joyous encounters with pasta, pizza, and all things delicious. She is not just serving looks; she is serving major travel and taste bud goals. Keep those food adventures coming, Ananya - we are here for every bite!





“Paris for a quick minute,” Ananya wrote in her caption. In one slide, she posted a picture of a delicious cheesy pizza garnished with basil leaves. Swipe again, and she is seen savouring a plate of delicious spaghetti. The last slide reveals a heart-shaped tart oozing with chocolate paste and hazelnuts.

Take a look:

If you want to try some Italian dishes at home, here are some recipes you can try:

1. Aglio e Olio:

Spaghetti aglio e olio brings together perfectly cooked pasta with a flavourful combination of garlic-infused olive oil and a touch of red pepper flakes. The simplicity of the ingredients allows the rich taste of the olive oil and the subtle heat from the garlic to shine through, creating a satisfying and comforting meal. Check out the recipe here.

2. Margherita Pizza:

The Margherita pizza, a symbol of classic Italian simplicity, features a thin and crispy crust topped with vibrant tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella cheese, and fragrant basil leaves. Click here for the recipe.

3. Caprese Salad:

This refreshing salad captures the essence of Italian summers. Sliced tomatoes, creamy fresh mozzarella, and aromatic basil leaves are arranged on a plate and drizzled with extra virgin olive oil and a balsamic glaze. Recipe here.

4. Tiramisu:

Tiramisu layers coffee-soaked ladyfingers with a mascarpone cheese mixture, creating a delicate balance of sweetness and a hint of cocoa. Check out the recipe here.

5. Bruschetta:

Bruschetta consists of toasted bread slices rubbed with garlic, topped with diced tomatoes, fresh basil, and a drizzle of olive oil. This appetiser highlights the flavours of ripe tomatoes and herbs, making it a delightful and easy-to-prepare dish for any occasion. Recipe here.